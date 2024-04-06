Yankees fans shook by home opener, earthquake

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Yankees played their home opener in the Bronx on Friday.

Crowds had gathered outside Yankee Stadium before the first pitch as the 4.8-magnitude earthquake was felt around the tri-state region in the morning.

Many fans were on their way to the afternoon game. Train service continued as normal.

The MTA says bridges, vehicle tunnels and train tunnels are built to withstand forces and impacts. Structural teams are part of the agencies and they were dispatched to perform inspections. All was reported clear Friday afternoon.

Many drivers said they didn’t feel a shake.

Most people learned about it as the phones issued alerts or people called to check.

While the Yankees lost 3-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays, fans were excited to be back in the Bronx for baseball. They said the earthquake reports made for a memorable day.

The second game of the series is Saturday evening. The two teams also play Sunday afternoon.

