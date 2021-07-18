Yankees fan who threw ball at Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned from all MLB stadiums for life

The New York Yankees fan who threw a baseball at Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo on Saturday has been banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums for life.

A Yankees spokesperson said that the team banned the fan from Yankee Stadium after Saturday night’s incident, and the other 29 ballparks followed suit, via NJ.com.

“While the Yankees appreciate the spirit and passion of our fans in our various rivalries — especially with the Red Sox — reckless, disorderly and dangerous behavior that puts the safety of players, field staff or fellow fans in jeopardy will not be tolerated,” the Yankees said in a statement, via NJ.com. “There is absolutely no place for it at Yankee Stadium. The safety of everyone at Yankee Stadium, including guests in the stands and players on the field, will always be the top priority for the Yankees organization every time we open our doors.”

Red Sox pull team from field after incident

Red Sox manager Alex Cora called his players off the field on Saturday night briefly after the ball was thrown at Verdugo.

Verdugo was furious as officials and others tried to determine which fan threw the ball at him amid a downpour at Yankee Stadium.

The fan was identified and escorted out of the stadium. The fan was not arrested, but Yankees officials plan to meet with authorities later Sunday, according to NJ.com.

“I know my left fielder. I know Alex,” Cora said, via NJ.com. “He needed time to breathe and to get his thoughts, and it seemed like nobody was listening to him. Can you imagine getting thrown at with an object in a sport and you’ve got to be out there right away because we have to continue to play the game? That part I didn’t agree with.

“Alex was OK with it, but you never know … I mean, what if he jumps the fence? What if he goes up there and he attacks [the fan]? That’s why I was telling [umpires], ‘Just give us a chance to collect our thoughts, breathe a little bit and then we’ll go out and play the game.’ That was the whole thing.”

A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly. (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

