Yankees fall to Red Sox; No HRs for Aaron Judge as they head to Milwaukee

Associated Press

Gleyber Torres only sorta did. Torres hit a three-run, Little League homer to break a fifth-inning scoreless tie, and the AL East-leading New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Torres had three hits — the big one a single that turned into a round-tripper when he took a wide turn around first base to draw a throw and then made it all the way home after the throw sailed into right field.