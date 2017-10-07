Yankees facing elimination as Indians go for sweep

NEW YORK -- The Cleveland Indians are one win away from extending their defense of the American League pennant even further. The New York Yankees are one loss away from a surprising season ending with a disappointing finish.

The Indians get their first chance at eliminating the Yankees on Sunday night in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

Should the Indians complete the sweep, they will meet the Houston Astros or Boston Red Sox in the ALCS. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead and are attempting to close out the series at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

If the Yankees can extend the series, Game 4 would occur Monday in New York, and if they can force a fifth game, the finale would take place Wednesday in Cleveland.

If New York is unable to win, it would be a frustrating finish to a 91-win regular season fueled by the emergences of young players Luis Severino, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez.

"We know they're really good," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "We knew that going in, they're really good. The way I look at it, you have to win one in a row."

The Indians are one win away from their sixth appearance in the ALCS after winning twice at home in significantly different ways. Cleveland opened the series with a 4-0 win on Thursday and followed by with 9-8 win on that was decided on Yan Gomes' in the 13th off Dellin Betances.

The Indians recorded their largest postseason comeback by rallying from a five-run deficit in a game the Yankees will be haunted by due to some questionable decisions from manager Joe Girardi, who Saturday admitted he screwed up by not challenging Cleveland's Lonnie Chisenhall getting hit by a pitch.

"I believe our team will be ready to go tomorrow," Girardi said Saturday. "And that's who this team is. Obviously, we checked the temperature of our players last night. Obviously, I take responsibility for everything, and I feel horrible about it."