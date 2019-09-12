Yankees exec Tim Naehring admits he'd consider open Red Sox GM job

The New York Yankees rarely deal with the Boston Red Sox. But could one of their top executives switch sides in the historic rivalry?

Yankees vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring apparently isn't ruling out the possibility.

Naehring, who has emerged as a general manager candidate after serving as Brian Cashman's right-hand man in New York, was asked Wednesday if he'd consider taking the Red Sox' GM job vacated by Dave Dombrowski, who was fired as Boston's president of baseball operations Sunday.

And he didn't say no.

"You'd think about it," Naehring said, via NJ.com's Randy Miller. "Obviously, there are premier organizations out there and that's one of them."

Naehring added he's happy in his current position. But considering the former infielder spent his entire eight-year playing career with the Red Sox after Boston drafted him in 1988, it's no wonder there's speculation tying him to his old club.

"Obviously being a former Red Sox player and being in Boston last week when everything went down, people are throwing out my name. I understand it," Naehring added. "It's all part of it, but officially I have not heard anything."

Naehring certainly would be an intriguing GM candidate for the Red Sox, who have turned to executives Eddie Romero, Zack Scott, Brian O'Halloran and Raquel Ferreira as interim replacements for Dombrowski.

The 52-year-old's next GM job will be his first, though, and Boston could seek a more seasoned candidate like Mike Hazen or Josh Byrnes.

