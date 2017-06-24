Yankees edge Rangers after thrilling Darvish-Tanaka duel

New York Yankees' Ronald Torreyes connects for a single to center that drove in the winning run against the Texas Rangers during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 23, 2017, in New York. The Yankees won 2-1. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Torreyes hit a game-winning single with two outs in the 10th inning after midnight, lifting the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-1 in Major League baseball on a rainy Friday night for just their second win in 10 games.

Brett Gardner lined a tying home run with one out in the New York ninth off closer Matt Bush. After Chasen Shreve (2-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th, Torreyes kept the Yankees atop the AL East.

Yu Darvish and Masahiro Tanaka kept it scoreless into the late innings in the first major league meeting between the Japanese pitching stars.

Gary Sanchez, whose passed ball gave Texas a 1-0 lead in the ninth, singled with one out in the 10th off Bush (2-3). A single by Didi Gregorius put runners at the corners and after Chris Carter struck out, Torreyes lined a single to center field.

MARLINS 2, CUBS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit his 19th home run and Jose Urena scattered five hits over six innings as Miami topped defending champion Chicago.

Christian Yelich added a sacrifice fly for the Marlins, who won for the second time this week with no more than three hits. Stanton had two hits and Dee Gordon the other for Miami, which got only two hits in a 2-1 win over Washington on Wednesday.

Urena (6-2) won his fifth straight decision. A.J. Ramos pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances.

Javier Baez and Ian Happ each had two hits for the Cubs. John Lackey (5-8) gave up just three hits and two runs — one earned — in six innings, yet still fell to 1-5 in his last seven starts.

RED SOX 9, ANGELS 4

BOSTON (AP) — Hanley Ramirez and Sandy Leon hit two-run homers and the Red Sox won on the night they retired David Ortiz's number.

It was the 250th career home run for Ramirez, a good friend of Ortiz who was also born in the Dominican Republic. Leon finished with three hits and four RBIs.

The homers helped provide a nice cushion for Rick Porcello (4-9), who gave up four runs and struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings to earn the victory. It was the 13th straight start Porcello has gone at least six innings.

Alex Meyer (3-4) allowed five runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles scored three runs in the seventh, but cooled off after Porcello exited.

RAYS 15, ORIOLES 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — Evan Longoria and Shane Peterson drove in four runs apiece to back the pitching of Chris Archer and lead surging Tampa Bay past Baltimore.

Peterson and Derek Norris hit two-run homers off Ubaldo Jimenez (2-3) as Orioles pitchers allowed at least five runs for the 20th consecutive game, tying a major league record set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Longoria had a two-run single during Tampa Bay's four-run first inning, and Peterson and Norris both went deep in the third to chase Jimenez, who yielded nine runs, seven hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Logan Morrison also had a big night for the Rays, hitting his 22nd homer and finishing with three RBIs.

Archer (6-4) wasn't especially sharp. But the right-hander didn't have to be, with the Rays posting a season-high for runs.

TWINS 5, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Adalberto Mejia combined with three relievers on a four-hitter, leading Minnesota in a matchup of the top two teams in the AL Central.

Mejia (2-3) held Cleveland to two hits in five innings, but had to work around five walks and two errors. The left-hander got out of bases-loaded jams in the second and fourth and stranded nine Indians runners on base.

Cleveland was coming off a 7-1 road trip, including a four-game sweep at Target Field last weekend that gave the Indians first place in the division. The Twins are now 1 1/2 back.

Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers and Trevor Hildenberger combined to pitch the final four innings.

Jorge Polanco's two-run homer highlighted Minnesota's four-run second off Trevor Bauer (6-6) and gave the Twins only their third win in 11 games against the Indians this season. Brian Dozier was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

NATIONALS 6, REDS 5, 10 INNINGS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, Brian Goodwin homered twice and Washington got a solid performance from its bullpen.

Anthony Rendon and Daniel Murphy also homered for the Nationals, who trailed 5-2 in the sixth before coming back to deal the Reds their 12th loss in 13 games.

