Yankees' duo chasing history at the expense of Orioles' dreadful pitching

The Baltimore Orioles pitching staff has been a punching bag for MLB hitters this season, and no two players have landed more punches than Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees.

In their 7-5 victory at Camden Yards on Wednesday, the Yankees’ dynamic duo hit three of the team’s five home runs against the Orioles. That brings the duo’s combined total to 19 home runs against Baltimore pitching this season.

Reminder: Wednesday’s date was May 22.

The Yankees and Orioles are only 11 games into their 19-game season series. In other words, Torres and Sanchez are hitting home runs against Baltimore at a ridiculous, and even unprecedented pace. And there’s still time for more damage to be inflicted and some records to be shattered before season’s end.

Most notably, one or both could break Lou Gehrig’s long-standing single-season record of 14 home runs against a single opposing team in one season.

In 1936, Lou Gehrig hit 14 home runs against Cleveland, the most any player has hit against a single opponent in one season.



Gleyber Torres already has 10 homers against Baltimore. It's May 22. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) May 23, 2019

Torres has the edge right now with 10. Sanchez, who himself has nine, still might be the better bet to break the record considering he’s been the more prolific home run hitter overall this season. His 15 blasts lead the Yankees.

As for Torres, he’s only hit two homers in 35 games against other opponents. His numbers seem more likely to regress against Baltimore. Then again, these Orioles became the fastest team to allow 100 homers in a season for a reason. Perhaps they’re just meant to get pummeled.

As it stands now, Torres and Sanchez have moved atop at least one list.

According to Stats by Stats, no player in MLB history had ever hit more than nine homers against a single opponent before June 1. Torres and Sanchez both broke through that ceiling on Wednesday.

Even more amazing, though, is this stat.

It's only May and Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres each have 9+ HR against the Orioles.



Per @EliasSports the last time teammates each hit 9+ HR in a SEASON against the same opponent was in 2001.



Barry Bonds and Rich Aurilia against the Dbacks. pic.twitter.com/FIeD038XjK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 23, 2019

That said, it’s not just Torres and Sanchez doing the damage.

As a team, the Yankees have hit 34 home runs in their 11 games against Baltimore. That includes an MLB-record six straight games with at least three home runs at Camden Yards, the Orioles’ home ballpark.

The @Yankees have now hit 3+ home runs in 6 straight games at Camden Yards, the longest streak by any team at any park in MLB history.#PinstripePride — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) May 22, 2019

Needless to say, the Yankees are destroying the Orioles at every turn.

That even includes social media.

BTW, the Orioles feed when Gleyber homers has become mandatory listening. pic.twitter.com/x6a0ENbf0Z — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 23, 2019

Even the Orioles’ broadcasters are defeated.

Somebody should do the humane thing and throw in the towel.

