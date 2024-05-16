Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu working out in Double-A, expects to begin rehab assignment Friday

It's been a long and windy road back for Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu, but it appears he's finally ready to take the next step towards potentially making his season debut.

The veteran has been sidelined all season since suffering a non-displaced fracture after fouling a ball off his right foot late in spring training action.

LeMahieu appeared to be progressing nicely but he was pulled after just one at-bat and one inning in the field after suffering renewed soreness in his foot during his initial rehab appearance.

After shutting things down for a few days and then ramping back up again, it appears the 35-year-old may be ready to attempt another return to game action.

LeMahieu will go through a full workout with Double-A Somerset on Thursday afternoon, and if all goes well, he’s expecting to begin a rehab assignment as soon as Friday.

The Yankees don't have an exact timeline for when they'll feel comfortable with the former batting champ making his return, but it will likely be awhile with the long layoff.

“We don’t have a hard and fast number with him, but definitely want him to play games and get some volume under his belt, then we’ll see how comfortable he is as he goes at-bat wise,” Aaron Boone said.

While LeMahieu is coming off a sluggish 2023 campaign, getting him back healthy and in the mix would be a nice boost for the Yankees' lineup.