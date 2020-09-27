Yankees' DJ LeMahieu wins AL batting title, becomes first player to win in both leagues

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu officially earned the AL batting title on Sunday after finishing the season with a .364 batting average.

He became the first player in major league history to win the award in both the AL and NL, as he took home the batting title in 2016 when he hit .348 with the Colorado Rockies. LeMahieu also became the first Yankee to win a batting crown since Bernie Williams (.339) in 1998.

"It's pretty cool," LeMahieu said. "I don't think it's really sank in yet, but it's really cool. I wish it was over 162 games, I wish there was fans in the stand, but it is what it is. I'm definitely proud of it."

LeMahieu wasn't the only Yankee to lead the league in something, as slugger Luke Voit led the league in home runs with 22. Voit joined Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, and Alex Rodriguez as Yankees to lead the MLB in home runs.

After the game on Sunday, LeMahieu was asked about how crucial Voit's hitting has been for the Yanks this season.

"Definitely well deserved, I feel like he not only hit a bunch of homers, but had some huge homers for us," LeMahieu said. "Really carried us this year. He's a complete hitter, he's not just a homer run hitter. He definitely takes big swings, but he has a great approach to get tough RBI's in situations. And obviously the home runs speak for themselves, so I'm really happy for him."