Yankees' DJ LeMahieu seeing doctor for hip issue, not in Friday's starting lineup

DJ swinging white unis

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was not in the starting lineup for Friday's important game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Manager Aaron Boone said that LeMahieu is dealing with a hip issue and is seeing a doctor, making his availability for the game unknown.

LeMahieu did not play on Sept. 25 against the Boston Red Sox for the same reason. Boone had said that the former batting-champ has been dealing with the issue for the "last couple weeks."

Rougned Odor gets the start at third base against the Rays in place of LeMahieu. The Yanks are currently leading the Red Sox and Seattle Mariners for the top spot in the AL Wild Card, and could clinch a playoff berth on Friday with a win and a loss by either team.