Yankees' DJ LeMahieu named AL MVP finalist

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu has been named a finalist for the AL MVP award, it was announced Monday night.

LeMahieu would be the first Yankee since Alex Rodriguez in 2007 to win the award.

In just his second season in the Bronx, LeMahieu has been the offensive MVP for this squad, slashing .364/.421/.590 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season.

LeMahieu is joined by Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians as finalists for AL MVP.

More to come...