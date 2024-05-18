Yankees' DJ LeMahieu goes 1-for-2 in first rehab game for Double-A Somerset

DJ LeMahieu continued to inch closer to a return from a foot injury on Friday by beginning a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset.

The Yankees infielder played three innings and had two at-bats, going 1-for-2, including an infield single.

It was much better than LeMahieu’s previous rehab assignment in April, when he was removed from the game after one at-bat due to his foot bothering him and further delaying his potential return.

Aaron Boone, following the Yankees’ 4-2 win over the White Sox on Friday, said he was told “everything was fine” with LeMahieu’s rehab game.

Prior to Friday’s game, Boone said LeMahieu could potentially join the Yankees on their next road trip – which begins next weekend in San Diego – should everything go well in his rehab games.