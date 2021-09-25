Yankees' DJ LeMahieu dealing with 'hip/groin' issue, out of Saturday's lineup

DJ LeMahieu close up shot sunglasses on road greys

It was pretty puzzling to see DJ LeMahieu out of the lineup before Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox - but manager Aaron Boone broke some news to the media in the afternoon.

LeMahieu has been dealing with a "hip/groin" issue for the "last couple weeks."

"Last night [it] was kind of holding him back a little bit. He’s pretty beat up after last night’s game. Hopefully something that the day will help him out and be back in there," Boone said.

With LeMahieu out, the Yankees are going with Rougned Odor at shortstop, rather than slide Gio Urshela back to his natural position and go with Tyler Wade at short.

"Nestor [Cortes]… more of a fly ball guy, wanting to have Wade’s flexibility off the bench, I just decided to go that way," Boone explained.

On Jonathan Loaisiga

Boone said Loaisiga's bullpen session on Friday went "well," and he will throw another one on Sunday. The Yanks will then determine next steps, but he did not rule out the possibility of him returning for the series in Toronto.

"If everything goes well with that pen tomorrow, he could potentially be active then for the Blue Jays series," said Boone.

The Yankees will look to tie the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card race at 4:10 p.m. at Fenway Park.