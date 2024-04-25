Yankees' DJ LeMahieu considered week-to-week with swelling in right foot

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu will not participate in baseball activities for at least a week after a CT scan and MRI revealed he has residual edema, or recurring swelling, in his right foot, manager Aaron Boone said after New York's 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Before the game, the skipper told reporters that LeMahieu felt sore and that he was getting testing done to see if there were any changes to his injury.

"We sent him there because he came in still a little bit sore today so we want to know what we’re dealing with," Boone said, while also adding that it was just precautionary.

However, New York will now be without its starting third baseman for the foreseeable future as Boone told reporters after Wednesday's game that there will be no baseball activities for at least a handful of days for the infielder and that the team will continue to re-evaluate him week by week.

It's not the best news for LeMahieu who was hoping to join the team again soon but was taken out of his first rehab game with Somerset on Tuesday with right foot soreness after playing just one inning.

Prior to Wednesday's game, Boone was asked if he was surprised that LeMahieu was dealing with soreness that forced him out of Tuesday's rehab game.

"A little bit because I know he’s been chomping at the bit because really for the last two weeks he’s felt really good and what I’ve seen just with my eyes watching him take ground balls, watching him hit he’s looked really good and the recovery continues to get better and better so yeah a little bit," Boone said.