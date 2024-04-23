Yankees' DJ LeMahieu beginning rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is starting a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday.

He has been on the IL since March 28 due to a right foot contusion.

LeMahieu said last week that he expects to play fewer than five games on his rehab assignment before being activated, which is good news for a team that has been in a bit of an offensive rut.

The Yanks have been shut out in two of their last three games, and have lost five of eight.

Their 100 runs scored this season put them 15th in baseball, tied with the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates.

One of the main reasons the Yanks aren't scoring as much as they expected is the season-long malaise Aaron Judge has been in.

He's hitting just .174/.308/.337 with three homers, and has struck out 31 times in 23 games.

Gleyber Torres has also struggled -- especially power-wise -- with a triple slash of of .193/.299/.217.

Then there's Anthony Rizzo, who is slugging just .284 and has only three extra-base hits.