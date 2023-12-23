Yankees did not want to pay Yoshinobu Yamamoto more than Gerrit Cole: report

While the Yankees aggressively pursued free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, their $300 million offer was ultimately the third best on the table, behind both the Mets and Dodgers, the latter of whom landed the 25-year-old on a 12-year, $325 million deal.

The deal gave Yamamoto the largest pitching contract in the majors, surpassing Gerrit Cole’s $324 million deal.

Apparently, that was one of the reasons why the Yankees balked at raising their offer.

According to New York Post columnist Jon Heyman, the Yankees believed $300 million was the right offer and that nobody should have a bigger deal than Cole.

Heyman added the Yankees offered an opt out after five years but not a $50 million signing bonus, although he noted it likely would not have mattered.

SNY’s Andy Martino also reported the Yankees did not want to engage in a bidding war with the Dodgers and Mets.

Cole, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, signed his nine-year, $324 million contract in the winter prior to the 2020 season at 29 – four years older than Yamamoto and with seven seasons of major-league experience under his belt.

Yamamoto has not thrown a single pitch in the majors, but is a three-time Pacific League MVP of the Nippon Professional Baseball and was regarded across baseball as the top free-agent pitcher on the market.

By failing to sign Yamamoto, the Yankees are left to turn elsewhere to address their pitching depth concerns after trading Michael King and others to the Padres for Juan Soto.