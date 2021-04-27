Yankees' Deivi Garcia struggles in 2021 debut

Deivi Garcia 2021 debut

With the Yankees figuring out their rotation options early this season, Deivi Garcia got to make his 2021 season debut on Monday -- but it didn't start exactly how he or the organization would've liked.

Garcia's second pitch of the game was crushed out to deep right by Cedric Mullens and nearly out of the park to open things up for the Baltimore Orioles.

They followed that up in the second inning with an RBI double to left center by Freddy Galvis that brought in Pedro Severino from first.

From then on, Garcia calmed down and straighten out his line a bit, not allowing another run for the rest of his outing, but it only lasted another two innings from there, as Aaron Boone elected to go to the bullpen early.

Garcia's final stat line ended at two earned runs on three hits and three walks in four innings, with four strikeouts on 65 pitches.

This gives him a 4.50 ERA to start the season. Not great, but the four innings on the mound were a small sample size for pitching and it was just his first start.

The Yankees rotation after Gerrit Cole -- who holds a stellar 1.71 ERA -- holds a combined 5.61 ERA between Jameson Taillon, Corey Kluber, Domingo German and Jordan Montgomery, so it's possible that Garcia could plug himself into that rotation permanently down the line.