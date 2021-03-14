Yankees' Deivi Garcia continues to state his case in battle for fifth rotation spot

Deivi Garcia frontal shot of throwing pitch vs. Blue Jays

Deivi Garcia took the mound for the Yankees once again this spring, hoping he can put together another solid outing to increase his chances of making the 26-man roster when camp breaks.

He did just that with a three-inning performance, allowing just one unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over 44 pitches. Garcia knows he's a top candidate to win the fifth rotation slot, and with outings like these, it will only make the decision by the Yankees that much tougher.

"I try to give the best I have every single time I go out," he said after the game via Zoom. "I try to improve every outing, every time I go out there. And I think if you keep doing that, little by little, you can state your case.”

What does manager Aaron Boone think about the competition that also includes Domingo German at the top of the list? He views it more as a good problem to have throughout the season, knowing that both players will impact the team at some point.

"I mean, the first thing I would say is I’m really excited about where both guys are," Boone explained before Garcia took the mound. "I think the entire staff would have tremendous confidence in giving either one of them the ball in any situation in a game. So, feel like we sit here in the middle of March, we’re in a pretty good place as far as where our potential starting pitching is and where our starting pitching depth is.

"The bottom line is we know we’re going to lean on all of them. Obviously as much as Opening Day and the start to the season is a big thing because that’s all we know and all we go on, it’s a long season and I really feel like both of those guys, as well as the rest of our starters, will be counted on in big way.”

Boone added that Garcias "was just so efficient" in his last start against the Tigers before getting the ball in this one. He liked how his breaking ball -- the bread and butter to his repertoire on the mound -- looked sharp and controlled as well as the rest of his pitches.

Story continues

Garica owns a 2.25 ERA now after not allowing an earned run since his first start of spring against the Philadelphia Phillies. As for German, he's yet to allow a run in five innings, letting up just two hits and striking out seven hitters.

So this will be a battle all the way to the end of camp, which will likely be bittersweet for the Yankees to eventually make a call on. But, like Boone mentioned, both pitchers are expected to be impactful over the 162-game marathon.

But you know both want to be wearing pinstripes on Opening Day. Garcia did his best Sunday to make that happen.