Yankees are 'definitely in' on Corey Kluber, with Mets likely out

Corey Kluber delivers a pitch wearing powder blue Rangers uniform

The Yankees are "definitely in" on Corey Kluber and if he signs in New York, it'll be in the Bronx, not Queens, SNY's Andy Martino reported on Friday.

Martino reported on Thursday that the market for Kluber could move quickly after his showcase in front of team scouts and execs on Wednesday.

The Mets had also been interested in Kluber, but that has since been downgraded and it doesn't look like the righty will end up in Queens.

Despite the Yankees' interest, there is heavier industry speculation that the Boston Red Sox could be a fit, Martino reported Thursday.

Kluber is looking for a one-year "prove it" deal, so there's no reason why the contending Yankees can't bring him on to help them compete for the World Series title.



With DJ LeMahieu finalizing a six-year, $90 million deal to return to the Yankees on Friday, that $15 million AAV gives the club some added money to work with in free agency that some weren't sure they'd have.

Also, now with negotiations between the sides ending, the Yanks can focus on rounding out the rest of their roster.

Kluber, 34, has missed the majority of the last two seasons due to injuries -- including a shoulder injury in 2020 and a broken forearm in 2019 that was sustained when he was hit by a line drive.

Before his recent health issues, Kluber was one of the best and most durable starting pitchers in baseball from 2013 to 2018, including posting a 2.25 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 2017 and a 2.89 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 2018. He won the AL Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017.

Kluber pitched a combined 418.2 IP between 2017 and 2018.