Yankees decline Joely Rodriguez’s option, add Donnie Sands to 40-man roster

The Yankees declined an option on Joely Rodriguez on Sunday. They got the lefty reliever at the trade deadline in a deal that brought left fielder Joey Gallo to the Bronx as well.

He pitched to a 2.84 ERA in 21 appearances for the Yankees and while he was effective against left-handed hitters. Right-handed hitters, however, hit .339 against him this season with an .826 OPS.

With the room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees added Donnie Sands.

Originally selected by the Yankees in the eighth round of the 2015 draft, Sands, 25, began the year in Double-At and ended in Triple-A Scranton. He slashed .261/.326/.466 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI in 94 games. That included hitting .272/.339/.476 with eight homers and 29 RBI in 42 games in Triple-A.

In six seasons in the minors, Sands hit .268/.331/.382 with 26 home runs and 183 RBI in 368 minor league games.

Sands would have been eligible for the Rule-5 draft next month if the Yankees had not protected him by adding him to the 40-man roster.

Earlier in the week, the Yankees declined mutual options with Brett Gardner and Darren O’Day. They became free agents and like any other free agent are eligible to sign with any team as of Sunday evening, when the free agent market officially opened.