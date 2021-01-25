Yankees could reunite with veteran OF Brett Gardner once again

Brett Gardner with bat upside down in hand

Could Brett Gardner find himself in another season with the Yankees?

That's what YES Network's Jack Curry is hearing right now, as both sides started talking yet again to potentially put Gardner back in pinstripes for 2021. It came after the DJ LeMahieu signing that the Yankees reengaged with Gardner's team and there could be something going on there.

Also, the Yankees just traded Adam Ottavino to the Boston Red Sox, freeing up some more cap room to work with.

If he returns, Gardner would once again be the longest-tenured Yankee on the squad, having spent all 13 seasons in MLB with the Bombers. He returned on a one-year pact last offseason, and slashed .223/.354/.392 with five homers and 15 RBI over 49 games. This came after a season where Gardner mashed 28 homers to set a new career-high with 74 RBI as well. And that was at age 35.



The Yankees don't necessarily need the outfield depth, but injury history to guys like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks leaves some cause for concern. Gardy returning, which Curry believes will happen at some point, adds a little more peace of mind.

The veteran can play all three outfield positions if need be, though he has spent most of his recent outfield time in left or center. Gardner is also someone who leads in the clubhouse given his status with the ballclub, and that hasn't gone unnoticed by the front office or his teammates.

