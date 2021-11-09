Yankees contacted Eric Chavez to gauge his interest in coaching vacancies: report

Eric Chavez gets ready before pitch with Yankees

The Yankees' coaching search continues, as Aaron Boone looks to fill out his staff. And a former Yankee has reportedly made the list.

According to NJ.com's Brendan Kuty, the Yankees have contacted Eric Chavez to see if he would be interested in one of the vacancies. This happened "a couple weeks back."

New York is still looking to fill both base coach roles, as well as hitting coach and assistant hitting coach.

Luis Rojas, who was relieved off his duties as Mets manager after the regular season, has a "strong likelihood" of joining the team as third base coach, per The New York Post's Joel Sherman. Rojas had an interview with the Yankees and reportedly made a good impression with Boone and company.

It isn't known what role Chavez, a 17-year MLB veteran who spent two years at the tail end of his career in pinstripes, would fill in the Yankees' minds. But, as Kuty pointed out, he does have a fiery nature about him that is similar to former third base coach Phil Nevin. If that's something the Yanks want in the clubhouse still, Chavez may be the one to provide that spark.

Chavez, 43, was a special assistant to GM Brian Cashman back in 2014, so the connection was there after he was done with his playing days. He also coached with the Angels' Triple-A Salt Lake Bees in 2018, serving as their interim manager.