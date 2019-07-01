Yankees complete sweep of Red Sox in London Series

The New York Yankees completed a sweep of the Boston Red Sox in the London Series on Sunday.

New York took down their longstanding rivals with two impressive offensive outings. The latest was a 12-8 win over Boston.

The Yankees took the lead with nine runs in the seventh and never looked back. DJ LeMahieu finished three for six with two RBIs.

New York had to come back after falling behind early. Boston put up four runs in the first inning but the Yankees quickly strung together a pair of their own to cut their deficit in half before their breakout seventh inning.

Didi Gregorius added an insurance run in the eighth and extended the team's home run streak to 31 consecutive games.

"I am trying not to get too excited about this, but [this team] is really ... good," CC Sabathia said, via the New York Post. "It can be a Yankee team people talk about a long time if we finish it off right."

The Yankees improved to 54-28 with the win while the Red Sox dropped to 44-40.

Fabulous Freddie

Freddie Freeman set a club record for the Atlanta Braves with his 33rd RBI in June.

Madison Bumgarner threw seven innings, allowing four hits and just one earned run for the San Francisco Giants. He struck out nine against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Joc Pederson had three hits and three RBIs in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 10-5 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Miserable Mariners

Daniel Vogelbach and Kyle Seager did not deliver for the Seattle Mariners. The two were both 0 for four in the team's 6-1 loss to the Houston Astros.

Marvellous Manny

The San Diego Padres' Manny Machado hit a home run in the first inning against the St Louis Cardinals for his third homer in the past 24 hours.

Jason Heyward stretched out for an impressive catch.

Sunday's results

New York Yankees 12-8 Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Indians 2-0 Baltimore Orioles

Kansas City Royals 7-6 Toronto Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds 8-6 Chicago Cubs

Washington Nationals 2-1 Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies 13-6 Miami Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 Texas Rangers

Chicago White Sox 4-3 Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros 6-1 Seattle Mariners

Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers 10-5 Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants 10-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

Oakland Athletics 12-3 Los Angeles Angels

St Louis Cardinals 5-3 San Diego Padres

New York Mets 8-5 Atlanta Braves

Brewers at Reds

The Brewers and the Cubs are tied for the top spot in the National League (NL) Central but Milwaukee will try to edge out Chicago when they take on the worst team in the division. The Reds have been struggling for most of the season but have managed to win five of their past 10 games. Cincinnati will send Tyler Mahle (2-8, 4.35 ERA) to the mound. The Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser (2-2, 2.94).