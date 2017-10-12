Yankees complete stunning comeback over Indians to reach ALCS

CLEVELAND – The New York Yankees won a baseball game Wednesday night, and from second place in the American League East, from the thin ice of a wild-card game, from a two-game deficit in the division series and their own manager’s tears, they will play for their first World Series appearance in eight years.

In Game 5 of the AL Division Series, they rode two home runs from Didi Gregorius, a workable start from CC Sabathia, and 14 outs from their bullpen. They beat the 102-win Cleveland Indians, 5-2, at Progressive Field, and then headed to Houston, where on Friday they’ll begin the best-of-seven ALCS against the 101-win Astros.

They left behind the Indians, a franchise that spent five days a single win from advancing. In what is becoming a habit, that win did not come.

The Indians led in the last World Series, three games to one. They did not win again.

They led in this division series, two games to none. They did not win again.

In between, they did win 102 games and a division title, making it all a little less heavy, and then only more mysterious. More heartbreaking. This was the year, you see, that was to be theirs. They’d leave that undone.

Indians right-hander Corey Kluber, the 18-game winner and presumptive Cy Young Award favorite, carried into Game 5 the weight of a season and postseason that wasn’t supposed to get this harrowing. Not yet. He’d been unusually imprecise in Game 2 of the division series, a game the Indians won in 13 innings. While Kluber was resetting his mechanics for whenever his next start would come, the Indians were losing two games in New York, and the series was returning to Cleveland, and so on a cool and windy Wednesday night he’d have to beat the Yankees. Or, in a town that not a year ago had come within a handful of pitches of its first World Series championship since 1948, that had turned that disappointment into joy over its 102-win 2017 Indians, it would be basketball season. Or, worse, football season.