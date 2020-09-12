Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman nearly needed a bathroom break in Saturday's win

Aroldis Chapman had a clean top of the ninth inning for the Yankees in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles, striking out two hitters and keeping the game tied.

But after getting Renato Nunez to fly out to right field for the first out of the inning, Aaron Boone had to go out to the mound and talk to Chapman, who looked to be in some distress.

Chapman stayed in the game and even struck out the next two batters he faced. Afterwards, Boone was asked why he went out to talk to Chapman in that spot, and as it turned out, Chapman may have needed a trip to the restroom.



“I was just checking on him,” Boone said as a huge smile crept across his face. “He’s fine. We’ll leave it at that.”

“He’s fine,” Boone reiterated when asked a follow-up question. “Mother nature calls sometimes.”

Chapman’s been a bit up and down since coming back from the COVID list in August, but his 1-2-3 inning on Saturday lowered his season ERA to 5.14.

And even though he didn’t allow a hit, it sounded like things were still a little dicey for Chapman on the mound.

Sounds like even the best closers in the game need a little relief at times.