Yankees' Clint Frazier tweets about injury status, including 'inaccurate things reported'

Clint Frazier reacts strikeout cropped 6/28/21

Yankees OF Clint Frazier took to Twitter and published a cryptic tweet about the truth behind his injury.

Tweeting Monday for the first time since Aug. 2, he shared a generic sentiment, writing, "if you want to hold onto yourself, then let yourself slip."

When a user by the name of Terence McGarvey replied, saying, "Hope you'll have your moment to address the MLBPA and league officials about the importance of addressing head injuries," Frazier published a quote-tweet response.

In the second tweet, Frazier wrote, "id love to have the opportunity to talk about this situation publicly and probably plan to do so soon — my issues have been very personal to me and something i've wanted to handle privately but there's been a lot of inaccurate things reported about my injury that i'll clear up."

Frazier, 27, last played June 30 in a game for the Yankees. He ended his 2021 season slashing .187/.317/.317 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 66 games.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 14 that the plan for Frazier, who began a rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset amid a bout with vertigo, was "to build him up and see where he's at." Two days later, the Yankees removed Frazier from his rehab assignment and transferred him to the 60-day injured list.