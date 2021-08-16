Yankees' Clint Frazier removed from rehab assignment, transferred to 60-day IL

Clint Frazier swing follow-through pinstripes

The Yankees made a of couple roster transactions on Monday, and among them was Clint Frazier being pulled from his rehab assignment and transferred to the 60-day IL.

Frazier has been dealing with vertigo, and went to Tampa to see how he was baseball-wise. He showed video of himself swinging and began a rehab stint with Double-A Somerset. However, something must have changed that forced him out.

Speaking Monday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Frazier pulled himself from Sunday's game because he wasn't feeling right.

It's been a rough ride for Red Thunder this season, as he was given the starting left fielder job but couldn't hold it down. In 66 games, he slashed .186/.317/.317 with five homers and 15 RBI, which isn't the production the Yanks expected.

He hasn't played with the Yankees since June 30.

His 2020 season, which saw a .267/.394/.511 slash with eight homers and 26 RBI in 39 games showed a player ready to take that leap. Instead, the Yanks have had to use their depth and eventually a deal for Joey Gallo, an experienced outfielder, was a necessity.

Where Frazier goes from here with the Yanks is also up in the air with Gallo locked in for next season. He's still young -- he will be 27 next season -- but vision issues aren't something to take lightly. He'll have to work that out first before his baseball future can be discussed.