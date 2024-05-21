Yankees' Clay Holmes takes blame for loss, remains confident he can 'bounce back tomorrow'

The Yankees were up 4-1 heading into the top of the ninth Monday night against the Seattle Mariners, as it looked like Clay Holmes was about to extend the team's winning streak to eight games.

However, things fell apart for Holmes and the Yanks as the closer let up four runs in just 0.2 IP, handing the Mariners a 5-4 victory. It's only Holmes' second blown save of the season (13-for-15) and first earned run allowed, but he was still frustrated with the performance and took the blame for the loss.

"Yeah that one's on me," Holmes said. "I feel like I made some good pitches and definitely some balls found some holes, but I was ahead on a couple guys there, 0-2, 1-2, and put them on base which could've been big outs. It was one of those outings where I felt like my stuff was there, maybe trying to go for a little too much chase with a couple guys there. Some balls found some holes and it didn't go our way there."

Holmes went on to say he felt capable of getting a double play in the ninth, but wasn't able to make the pitch tonight when it mattered.

"My stuff I thought was good enough tonight, I just didn't make the pitch when I needed to," Holmes said. "Some of the two strike pitches were competitive, some weren't, and I think if a few more were competitive and in the zone, tonight would have looked different."

Despite the loss, Holmes is confident he can "bounce back tomorrow" thanks to the people in the clubhouse. Aaron Judge backed him up and said "stuff like that is bound to happen" even when you have "one of the best closers in the game."

"Yeah, you feel it, anytime you lose and you blow a game," Holmes said. "I have full confidence in myself and the people around me, Trevy (Jose Trevino), the pitching coaches. The process I have in place, I know where I'm at that I'll be able to bounce back tomorrow and get the job done tomorrow. Like I said, having the players in here around you, the coaches, it helps you stay ready and I think we'll be ready to get one tomorrow."

After the loss, manager Aaron Boone was asked if he was surprised that Holmes was unable to not get out of the ninth inning, acknowledging that "those things that happen every now and then" in baseball.

"I mean sure, it's baseball," Boone said. "I thought he threw the ball well again. I mean, just didn't really bounce our way that inning. He was on the attack, couple of swinging bunts on him, a bloop, and then they put some good at-bats there to finish off obviously the big rally. It's one of those things that happen every now and then."

He added: "That's baseball sometimes. Again, I thought he, throughout the inning, threw the ball well. Just didn't really bounce our way in that inning... They were able to make contact and find some holes."