Yankees, Clay Holmes detail blown save, misplayed grounder against Royals

The Yankees were on the verge of sweeping the Royals on the road, but closer Clay Holmes just simply couldn't put Kansas City away in their 4-3 loss on Thursday.

Entering the ninth with a 3-2 lead, Holmes got the first batter he faced to fly out to right field. He then allowed an infield single to Drew Waters after the outfielder hit a soft groundball in between Holmes and Anthony Rizzo -- more on that later -- but after getting the second out, Kyle Isbel came to the plate in what manager Aaron Boone called the "at-bat of the inning."

Holmes got ahead 0-2 on Isbel, but the center fielder worked the count full. He then laced a 97 mph sinker that caught too much plate for a single up the middle, putting runners on the corners.

"Just trying to make a good pitch. I knew the sinker had some bottom to it. Really trying to get some weak contact there," Holmes said of the at-bat after the game. "Obviously didn’t make a good pitch. [Isbel] worked it back 3-2 and got a single there."

After getting ahead of Isbel, the Yankees closer fell behind the next batter, Maikel Garcia, 2-0 after missing with two sinkers. Holmes threw a third sinker that moved down and in but the third baseman went around and laced a double down the right-field line to score two runs and win the game.

"Bottom line, I gotta make a better pitch there," Holmes said. "I just can’t fall behind there. Once he’s seen two sinkers and he’s got count leverage, he’s selling out for that pitch there. I gotta start off with better pitches and get some count leverage. Tough pitches there. Was ahead of the guy before that and couldn’t make a pitch and couldn’t make a pitch there."

Before the Isbel and Garcia at-bats, Holmes and the Yankees could have started the inning with two outs if Waters hadn't reached on that soft grounder to the right side. It seemed as though Rizzo was sitting back waiting for Holmes to field it and take it himself, but once the closer abandoned the play to cover first, the play was doomed.

"I’m back, Clay’s kinda going for it I’m telling him just to keep going," Rizzo explained after the game. "I just field it cleanly and flip it to him, but the guy was busting it down the line."

Despite the misplay, everyone agreed it was a perfectly placed ball and it would have been a tough play to make.

"It’s one of those things where I thought I may or may not could have grabbed it," Holmes said of the play. "I didn’t want to stray too far from the line in case Rizz was going for it and I needed to cover first base. Was one of those things where it's just perfectly in between, just a tough play right there."

"Looks like Clay has the best shot. As a pitcher, you’re going out there to field it and take it to the bag," Boone said. "Waters gets down the bag well, especially from the left side. It’s that ‘tweener’ ball. It’s a tough read. If Rizz gets it, does he beat him back to the bag? I don’t know, from the dugout, it looked like Clay sorta had a beat on it. It’s more of a no-man’s land ball."

After taking the first three games in KC, Thursday seemed like a game the Yankees could drop. They were facing a tough Royals team, a day game after a night game with the temperatures in the high-90s on the road.

Also, Royals starter Alec Marsh was no-hitting the Yankees through six and it seemed like the team didn't have the juice to come back. But Nestor Cortes gave up just two runs over seven innings to give the offense a chance. And after Rizzo's first home run since May 10 got the Yankees on the board for the first time in the eighth inning, New York was off and running, capping off a three-run inning with a go-ahead RBI single from Juan Soto.

However, the comeback could not be completed by Holmes, who blew his fourth save on Thursday. But this one was especially tough for the right-hander as he explained how he let the team down.

"Tough one especially after Nestor gave us a great start today, our offense battled back," Holmes said. "They kept us in the game to give us a chance to win and Juan came up with a big hit there. I need to close out and finish that one out for us."

Holmes will have a chance to redeem himself this weekend when the Yankees (49-22) travel to Boston for a three-game set starting Friday against the Red Sox, their first series against their rivals this season.