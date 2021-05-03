Yankees' Clarke Schmidt injury update, Jasson Dominguez's plan

Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt throws pitch against Baltimore Orioles

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt has been working behind the scenes to get back to full health while dealing with a common flexor strain.

While speaking on behalf of the minor league season starting on Tuesday, senior director of player development Kevin Reese touched on what Schmidt has been doing during his rehab in Tampa.

The word he used? "Fantastic."

Reese is confident that Schmidt will be able to help the Yanks at some point this season. He received a cortisone shot back in mid-April to help with the discomfort of the strain, and it's clearly been going good ever since.

Where will Schmidt fit in when he is healthy? That will be down the road, but if 2020 is any clue, the bullpen would probably be the best bet -- think what Michael King has been doing.

In just 6.1 innings last season, Schmidt had a 7.11 ERA and 4.30 FIP.



Jasson Dominguez could be in the minors

Reese said the Yankees' top prospect "definitely" could find himself at one of the Yankees' affiliates this season.

The 18-year-old is currently at extended spring in Tampa at the moment, but could easily make the transition to Low-A Tampa.

Reese has been really impressed with what he's seen so far from Dominguez.

"The first thing you notice is the physicality," he said. "He doesn't look like an 18-year-old kid. You notice that in everything he does. Whether it's running or he's working out or jumping around. He's explosive. He jumps off the page at you as you watch him perform. I apologize that you have to wait a little bit longer for that mystery to unveil itself, but when it comes, you'll know."