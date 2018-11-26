Yankees claim Bridwell, drop Torreyes from big-league roster FILE -In this April 6, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Parker Bridwell throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, Calif. Right-hander Bridwell was claimed off waivers from the Angels by the New York Yankees, who opened a roster spot by designating infielder Ronald Torreyes for assignment. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Right-hander Parker Bridwell was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels by the New York Yankees, who opened a roster spot by designating infielder Ronald Torreyes for assignment.

Bridwell, 27, was 10-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 20 starts and one relief appearance for the Angels in 2017, then missed much of this year because of right elbow inflammation. He was 1-0 with a 17.55 ERA in one start and four relief appearances over 6 2/3 innings for the Angels and 1-1 with an 8.68 ERA at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Bridwell is 11-3 with a 4.60 ERA for Baltimore and the Angels in 28 games over three seasons. He was designated for assignment last week by the Angels.

The 26-year-old Torreyes was among the most popular players in the Yankees clubhouse, a 5-foot-8 backup often hoisted into the air by teammates to high-five 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge. Torreyes hit .292 with 36 RBIs in 315 at-bats over 108 games in 2017, but spent much of this year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and batted .280 with seven RBIs in 100 at-bats over 41 games for the Yankees.

New York announced the moves on Monday.

