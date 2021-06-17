Yankees’ Chris Gittens gets congrats from MLB commissioner

Yankees Chris Gittens home run trot

Yankees rookie Chris Gittens received congratulations from an unusually high-ranking place on Tuesday, when MLB commissioner Rob Manfred approached him in the Yankees clubhouse to mark the occasion of his first big league home run.

After hitting what he thought was his first homer last week, only to have it correctly reversed for being a foul ball, Gittens blasted a no-doubter against the Blue Jays in Buffalo Tuesday. The solo shot proved the difference in the Yankees’ much-needed 6-5 win.

As someone else who was present told it, Manfred visited the Yanks’ clubhouse Tuesday afternoon. He spoke with general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and a few others.

The purpose of the visit was social, but Tuesday’s memo regarding foreign substances came up in conversation, per the source.

While in the clubhouse, Manfred approached Gittens and congratulated him on the home run.

Gittens’ homer broke an 0-for-14 stretch to begin his big league career.