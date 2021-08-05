Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19

Gary Sanchez starts running to first after roping ball to right center vs. A's

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez has tested positive for COVID-19 after a rapid test, manager Aaron Boone said before Thursday's game.

Per Boone, Sanchez is feeling symptoms and the team is waiting for results of a PCR test.

Boone mentioned that the Yankees just spent a week in Florida, playing the Rays in Tampa Bay and the Marlins in Miami in a series that wrapped up this past Sunday -- suggesting that might be a factor in the positives.

Florida is dealing with one of the worst COVID outbreaks in the United States.

Sanchez is the third Yankee to test positive this week, following Jordan Montgomery on Wednesday and Gerrit Cole on Monday.