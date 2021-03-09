Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez seems to have fixed two big problems with his swing

Gary Sanchez TREATED ART with one side in jacket and other in pinstripes

If you’ve been watching the Yankees’ early spring training games, you might be pleased by what Gary Sanchez has been able to put together in camp thus far. He’s 3-for-9 with two homers and is already gunning runners out on the basepaths.

But it’s way more than that. These five games have been what Yankees fans want to see from Sanchez, especially in the batter’s box.

His putrid .147/.253/.365 slash line in 49 games last season is something Sanchez and the Yankees don’t want to ever see again. And that was the mindset for Sanchez this offseason, working in the Dominican Winter League to get more reps and break his monstrous slump.

While it’s only been nine at-bats against opposing pitchers in spring training games, I think Sanchez has taken that monkey off his back. And the reason I’m confident in saying that is due to two clear changes he’s made at the plate.

Immediately after the Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the ALDS, Sanchez went to the Yankees’ facility in Tampa to work more with hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere.

In his first interview at the Yankees’ facility back in February, Sanchez explained his reasoning behind not taking a break and heading to the Winter League to continue working.

“After the season was done, I worked with Marcus and PJ here in Tampa,” Sanchez said. “There were some adjustments that needed to be made and I had the opportunity to work with them here.

“I also wanted to get more at-bats and going over there [to the Dominican Republic], and playing those games allowed me to put in the adjustments I was making, and at the same time, get more at-bats.”

What exactly could those adjustments be? The first seems to be the timing of Sanchez’s leg kick.

Trevor Plouffe, former big leaguer and current contributor for Jomboy Media, broke down Sanchez’s 2020 swing just before spring games began. Playing with the Minnesota Twins for most of his career, Plouffe knows exactly what Sanchez is capable of at the dish, so he was shocked to see the results when he went through the film.

He pointed out how Sanchez’s “recognition phase” was completely off, and that led him to being very late on pitches. Especially fastballs.

“Gary is a leg lift guy,” Plouffe explained. “He’s got a big gather, kinda got a lot of moving parts to his swing. But they work in unison and they work well together. He develops a lot of power because he gets that big coil — hands down, back up. Getting what they call the, ‘rubber band effect.’ Gary does that extremely well and that’s where a lot of his power comes from.

“The problem with the big leg lift is it’s very hard to stay consistent with your timing. You have to have some sort of recognition phase. Recognition phase is exactly what it sounds like: When you see the ball, can you recognize where it is? What kind of pitch it is? If you need to swing at it. … You need to make all of those decisions in a split second.”

Let’s add some stats to Plouffe’s findings...

Because Sanchez’s timing last season was off with his leg lift, he was late on fastballs because he wasn’t planting his front foot and recognizing the pitch coming his way. He corrected himself at times, which Plouffe showed, but most of the time it didn’t work out in his favor.

The pitch that had the highest PutAway percentage for Sanchez in 2020 -- the percent a player strikes out on a certain pitch with a two-strike count -- was the four-seam fastball at 32.9 percent, per Baseball Savant. The next highest was the curve ball at 25.7 percent. Sanchez’s whiff rate on fastballs was also a couple notches higher than 2019 – 32.8 percent to 29.3 percent.

To avoid those numbers this season, the early signs are showing Sanchez is doing exactly what Plouffe wanted him to: Start the leg kick earlier. Check out this at-bat recently against Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler…

If you pause and play to make it slow motion, you’ll see Sanchez starts his leg kick as Wheeler breaks his hands. That helps him get the leg down quick, and recognize a fastball is coming his way. The best part of it all is that he has an inside-out swing, and he lines a single to right field to beat the shift.

And if you look even closer, you’ll see the second tweak that Sanchez has made to his setup. His bat no longer seems to just rest on his shoulder, as his hands are slightly elevated above it.

Why is this a big deal? As Plouffe alluded to, there are a lot of moving parts in Sanchez’s swing and his hands are one of them. When the bat sits on the shoulder, they have to come up before going back and then up, which Sanchez prefers to do. But you don’t notice much movement from the hands before the swing starts because they’re already in the position Sanchez wants them to be before exploding at the pitch.

Take his first home run for example...

Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto hits Sanchez with a slide step to home to get his timing off, while bringing a 92 mph heater in the process. But because Sanchez’s hands are already where he wants them to be and they’re activated, all he needs to do is shorten his leg kick and explode at the pitch that he wound up sending over the batter’s eye in center field.

The same thing was true with his second home run, this time against the Toronto Blue Jays...

Notice that his hands are wiggling as the pitcher gets the sign from the catcher. It’s not just sitting on his shoulder. Once the pitcher begins his windup, the hands remain moving slightly, the leg lift begins as he breaks his hand from the glove. Sanchez’s hands stay in the same spot and load up, and the foot plants in time to recognize it’s a fastball middle away he can stroke it to right center.

That’s the Gary Sanchez the Yankees expect at the dish this season, and the adjustments seem to be paying off already. Again, it’s still very early and there’s many at-bats left for Sanchez to prove the slump is, in fact, done.

But these two changes to areas that are so critical to Sanchez’s success at the plate seem to already be paying dividends. Maintaining consistency with them to have the right timing will be the main key for Sanchez to silence the naysayers in 2021.