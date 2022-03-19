Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt suffers oblique injury, creating 'concern' for Opening Day

Ben Rortvedt cropped 3/15/22

Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt has an oblique injury, creating "concern" around the 24-year-old's status for Opening Day, manager Aaron Boone said to reporters Saturday.

Rortvedt, according to Boone, has a mild oblique strain and is doing catching drills but will not swing a bat for five days.

The Yankees acquired Rortvedt this past Sunday in a trade that sent catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins for third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

The left-handed-hitting Rortvedt figured to split time with catcher Kyle Higashioka, a righty.

Rob Brantly, a left-handed hitter, and the right-handed-hitting David Freitas are among New York's non-roster catching candidates if Rortvedt remains sidelined.

Freitas, as a designated hitter during the Yankees' 3-3 tie Saturday at the Baltimore Orioles' Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla., posted a 1-for-2 day with one two-run homer.

The Twins selected Rortvedt out of Verona (Wis.) Area High School with a second-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut April 30 of last year, slashing .169/.229./281 with three home runs and seven RBI in 39 games.