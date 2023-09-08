Yankees’ Carlos Rodon on loss to Tigers: ‘I just got my a-- whooped’

Aaron Boone on rough outing for Carlos Rodon as Yankees lose 10-3 | Yankees Post Game / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees’ winning streak came to a screeching halt Thursday night when starter Carlos Rodon pitched his worst game of the season.

It’s been a tough year for the lefty, who signed a six-year, $162 thousand over the offseason. He’s missed a lot of time due to injury and even when he’s on the mound the performances are inconsistent.

Rodon went just 3.2 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits while striking out just four batters. The Tigers’ lineup was all over Rodon and his fastball, which didn’t have movement and Detroit made them pay. When asked what happened the Florida native was straight to the point.

“Stuff was a little down,” he explained after the game. “Just a little all over the place and they barreled a lot of balls and I just got my a-- whooped. That’s pretty much it.

"We were on a little roll there with five straight wins. Just trying to put the next one up, and showed up and kind of pissed the bed and was not good."

Thursday was Rodon’s second start this season where he gave up six or more runs (July 19), and that’s the first time it’s happened to him since 2018.

Rodon’s performance in the series finale against the Tigers was especially disheartening considering he’s pitched three straight decent outings. In those games, he’s given up just five runs over 15.2 innings and two of those starts were against the Rays and Astros.

Manager Aaron Boone was asked what went wrong for Rodon on Thursday and the skipper believes it comes down to location.

“Just not getting the ball to enough spots he wanted to…I think he was just missing locations he wanted to consistently,” Boone said. “Fastball profile was ok, maybe velocity a tick down, and maybe inconsistent with his secondary. [The Tigers] put some good swings on and got to some decent pitches, too.”

Boone said he wasn’t concerned with Rodon’s velocity but pointed to how his lefty started the season late due to injury and the start-and-stop nature of Rodon due to landing on the IL with a hamstring strain in early August as the prime suspects for the southpaw’s struggles.

"I'm not gonna make any excuses for my performance tonight,” Rodon said when asked about his injuries this season being a factor. “I just wasn't good, and it's time to be better."

Boone is confident Rodon will be better, and a lot of it has to do with his track record. Over the last seasons -- one with the White Sox the other with the Giants -- Rodon went a combined 27-13 with a sub-3.00 ERA.

“Physically his stuff is not that far off,” Boone explained. “Again, I think it’s just been a weird year of catchup, new team, start, stop and not getting into that good rhythm of the season. … It’s just that fine line between what makes a guy great and where he’s trying to find it.”



