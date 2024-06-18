Yankees calling up prospect Ben Rice to replace injured Anthony Rizzo

With Anthony Rizzo expected to be out roughly four-to-six weeks after injuring his arm, the Yankees are calling up prospect Ben Rice to take his spot on the 26-man roster, reports Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

Rice, a 25-year-old first baseman and catcher, entered the season as the Yankees' No. 13 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

He will be making his big league debut when he appears in his first game.

In 60 games this season for Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he was hitting .275/.393/.532 with 15 homers, 12 doubles, 36 RBI, and 45 runs scored.

Across four minor league seasons, he has slashed .284/.397/.523 with 47 homers in 224 games.

While Rice will be up to provide more depth at first base, it's possible DJ LeMahieu could get the bulk of the playing time there with Rizzo out.

LeMahieu, who spent a big chunk of the season on the IL to start the year, is hitting just .188/.304/.188 in 57 plate appearances over 15 games since returning.