Yankees calling up LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A

The Yankees are calling up left-hander Anthony Misiewicz prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, per multiple reports.

Misiewicz had a brief stint with the Bombers last season, appearing in three games before missing the remainder of the season after being hit in the head with a 100-mph line drive during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He's returned to the mound this season and has pitched well with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 3.23 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 23 appearances.

The 29-year-old has been utilizing his cutter more and it's led to an uptick in strikeouts. He's also walked significantly fewer batters than he had to this point in his career.

Misiewicz has pitched to a 4.71 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 130 big league appearances across four seasons.