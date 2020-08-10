Yankees will call up Clint Frazier while Giancarlo Stanton heals: source

Clint Frazier will get another chance. With Giancarlo Stanton going on the injured list, the Yankees will recall the outfielder, a source confirmed. SNY first reported the move.

Though he made the Opening Day roster, the outfielder was optioned the first weekend as the victim of a numbers crunch that has dogged him — along with his poor defense — his entire time with the Yankees.

After a 2018 spring training concussion that limited Frazier to 54 games — 15 at the major league level — Frazier has been ranked at the bottom of the list of big league outfielders. One scout points out he still has the tools to become acceptable out there — he has above average speed and an average to above average arm strength — but his instincts and vision out there seem compromised by his lack of development and injuries.

While Frazier is a long way from being an established big-league hitter, his potential is much greater there.

In 123 big league games (393 at-bats) the right-handed hitter, who GM Brian Cashman said had “legendary bat speed” following the Yankees trade for him, has a .254 average with 16 homers, 56 RBI and a .771 OPS. Most teams and talent evaluators use 1,500 bats to establish a big-league baseline. In a turbulent 2019, Frazier showed he could carry an offense at times — in April and June — and he could be beaten by his own lack of discipline (a barely acceptable 28.5% walk rate is a red flag).

“Clint’s ready to be an impact player in this league there’s no doubt in my mind,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Unfortunately for him, he is blocked right now with a lot of good outfielders and kind of needing to add a pitcher, obviously two pitchers in this case, to give us a little depth and, unfortunately with options and, our situation right now, Clint was the odd man out.

“But that doesn’t make it any easier because he’s done everything from a work standpoint, from a focus standpoint, and where I believe he’s right now as a player too,” Boone said. “It’s hard when you’re sending down a big player that your kow is ready to produce, but it’s kind of the situation we’re in right now.”

That is similar to what Boone said about Miguel Andujar, who struggled as a part-time player.

Though he was off to a 1-for-14 start this season, Andujar is a talented and established major league bat. Andujar slashed .297/.328/.527 with 27 home runs and 47 doubles in 606 at-bats and finished as runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in the 2018 Rookie of the Year race.

After a season-ending shoulder injury last March, however, Andujar lost his grip on his third base job when Gio Urshela showed he was more than a smooth glove. Urshela’s offensive improvements, he hit .314 last season and is hitting .314 right now, made him an obvious upgrade over Andujar, who committed 15 errors at the hot corner in 2018 and had a cringe-worthy -25 defensive runs saved. That was the fourth most by a third baseman in the majors that season.

So the Yankees tried to move him to the outfield this spring and let’s just say he’s got decent instincts, but he’s still learning. What was harder for him is maintaining his level of offense when he is not playing every day. That is compounded after missing basically all of 2019.

“I think with Miggy I think it’s just a difficult role for him to be in. I think he’s handled it great. His work has not changed, his attitude has not changed,” Boone said after sending him down.

“But, being in that role, I do feel like you know, when he does get his opportunities… you want that result so bad that you probably press and get after it almost a little too much.”

———

©2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.