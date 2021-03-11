Yankees C Robinson Chirinos has fractured right wrist

Robinson Chirinos points out in Yankees gear

Yankees catcher Robinson Chirinos has suffered a fractured right wrist, X-rays and a CT scan has confirmed.

Chirinos exited Wednesday's spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after taking a pitch from Blake Cederlind to the right hand.

Wrist and hand specialists will be consulted in the coming days to determine the best next steps for Chirinos.

The Yankees signed Chirinos to a minor league deal during the offseason.