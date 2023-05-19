Yankees C Jose Trevino hits IL with hamstring strain

The New York Yankees are still dealing with injuries.

The team announced Thursday it placed starting catcher Jose Trevino on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, calling up Triple-A catcher Ben Rortvedt in a corresponding move. It also announced reliever Tommy Kahnle was beginning a rehab assignment.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day I.L. with a left hamstring strain

• Recalled C Ben Rortvedt (#38) from Triple-A SWB



Additionally, RHP Tommy Kahnle commences a rehab assignment today with Single-A… — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 18, 2023

The injury will sideline a Gold Glove catcher who also made the American League All-Star team last season. He also won the Platinum Glove as the AL's top fielder overall, thanks to a combination of framing, blocking and stolen base prevention.

Trevino hadn't quite repeated that form this year, though, and had been struggling more at the plate with a .219/.265/.333 line in 102 plate appearances. Kyle Higashioka figures to take over regular starting duty in Trevino's place.

Jose Trevino is the latest Yankee to hit the injured list. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The Yankees now have 13 players on their injured list, a group that also includes Giancarlo Stanton, Carlos Rodón and Josh Donaldson. As The Athletic's Brendan Kuty noted, eight players so far this season have hit the IL with some kind of muscle strain.

Those injuries haven't stopped the Yankees from staying competitive with a 25-20 record entering Thursday, but that's still only good for fourth place in a diabolically competitive AL East.