Yankees C Jose Trevino hits IL due to hamstring strain

The New York Yankees are still dealing with injuries.

The team announced Thursday that it placed starting catcher Jose Trevino on the 10-day injured list due to a hamstring strain, calling up Triple-A catcher Ben Rortvedt in a corresponding move.

It also announced that reliever Tommy Kahnle was beginning a rehab assignment.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day I.L. with a left hamstring strain

• Recalled C Ben Rortvedt (#38) from Triple-A SWB



Additionally, RHP Tommy Kahnle commences a rehab assignment today with Single-A… — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 18, 2023

Trevino's injury will sideline a Gold Glove catcher who made the American League All-Star team last season. He also won the Platinum Glove as the AL's top fielder overall, thanks to a combination of framing, blocking and stolen-base prevention.

Trevino hadn't quite repeated that form this year, though, and was struggling more at the plate, with a .219/.265/.333 line in 102 plate appearances.

Kyle Higashioka figures to take over regular catching duties for the Yankees in Trevino's place.

Jose Trevino is the latest Yankee to hit the injured list. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The Yankees now have 13 players on the injured list, a group that includes Giancarlo Stanton, Carlos Rodón and Josh Donaldson. As The Athletic's Brendan Kuty noted, eight players so far this season have hit the IL due to some kind of muscle strain.

Those injuries haven't stopped the Yankees from staying competitive, with a 25-20 record entering Thursday, but that's still good for only fourth place in a diabolically competitive AL East.