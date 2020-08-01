Yankees brush past Red Sox, Betts hits first homer for Dodgers

The New York Yankees continued their fast start to the MLB season, while Mookie Betts impressed in a loss.

The Yankees improved to 5-1 with a 5-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Aaron Judge hit his third home run of the season, his two-run blast in the third inning giving the Yankees a lead they would not relinquish.

Brett Gardner also homered for the Yankees, who condemned the Red Sox to a 3-5 record.

Betts went three-of-five and hit his first homer for the Dodgers in a 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It ended the Dodgers' three-game winning streak, but they are 5-3 this season.

Dynamic Darvish

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish gave up just two hits in six innings and struck out seven in a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Travis D'Arnaud went three-of-four and had five RBIs in the Atlanta Braves' 11-10 victory against the New York Mets.

Kyle Lewis impressed again for the Seattle Mariners. He became the first rookie to tally 15 or more hits through his team's first eight games of a season since 1977, as per STATS. Lewis went two-of-four in a 5-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Castillo struggles

Luis Castillo conceded five runs and eight hits in six innings in the Cincinnati Reds' 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Brilliant Betts

To go with his home run, Betts showed off his incredible arm.

Friday's results

New York Yankees 5-1 Boston Red Sox

Atlanta Braves 11-10 New York Mets

Detroit Tigers 7-2 Cincinnati Reds

Baltimore Orioles 6-3 Tampa Bay Rays

Chicago White Sox 3-2 Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins 4-1 Cleveland Indians

Chicago Cubs 6-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

San Francisco Giants 9-2 Texas Rangers

Seattle Mariners 5-3 Oakland Athletics

San Diego Padres 8-7 Colorado Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Houston Astros 9-6 Los Angeles Angels

Red Sox at Yankees

Masahiro Tanaka is set to start for the Yankees (5-1) as they continue their series against the Red Sox (3-5) on Saturday.