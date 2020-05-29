Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay sounds off on Max Scherzer's stance that players already took a pay cut

One days after Nationals ace Max Scherzer released a statement saying MLB players had no reason to engage the league in further compensation reductions, Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay sounded off on the stance.

Scherzer, a member of the players' union's eight-member executive subcommittee, said in his statement Wednesday that players had already negotiated a pay cut in the version of prorated salaries. "There's no justification to accept a 2nd pay cut based upon the current information the union has received," he said.

Kay took to his ESPN radio show Thursday to say Scherzer is incorrect.

"The one thing that I want to amplify, I'm not on either side. The players are taking a chance by playing during a pandemic, the owners are taking a financial chance," Kay said. "But when the players, and this is something that Max Scherzer said, when the players say they've taken a pay cut … Stop! You have not taken a pay cut. You have not worked. You have not played. You don't deserve to get paid. That's all there is to it. So that's not a pay cut."

The original pay cut Scherzer was referring to is the deal negotiated between the league and union in March, which prorated player salaries. But a recent proposal from MLB owners would further reduce salaries, placing them into tiers where the highest-paid players would have their salaries cut the most.

Under the new proposal, Scherzer would make around $4.333 million of his $28,777,759 million base salary. Stephen Strasburg would make just $5.313 million of his $35 million base salary.

Kay contends the original deal from March wasn't a pay cut.

"You can make the argument, ‘Well, it's guaranteed money.' Well, the owners aren't locking you out. The virus is locking you out," he said. "We're not playing baseball because of health concerns, because people are dying all around the country to the tune of over 100,000 people. Please don't say you took a pay cut. You didn't take a pay cut."

Kay added that he is contracted to work 135 Yankees games this season for YES Network, but said he wouldn't look at it as a pay cut if games were canceled and he wasn't paid.

