Yankees broadcaster John Sterling rescued from flooding car by Spanish announcer Rickie Ricardo

New York Yankees announcer John Sterling got some major help from one of his colleagues Wednesday night. While driving home from Yankee Stadium, Sterling's car got stuck on the flooded New York streets. Thankfully, Sterling was rescued by Spanish play-by-play announcer Rickie Ricardo.

Sterling, 83, got stuck heading home to New Jersey. His car stopped on River Road in Edgewater. Sterling called his partner Suzyn Waldman, who quickly came up with a plan to help Sterling. Waldman called Ricardo, who stayed at Yankee Stadium an hour later than Sterling to do the postgame show.

Ricardo knew where Sterling lived, and told Waldman he would try to help, according to The Associated Press.

“I’ve seen how bad it gets flooded on River Road in Edgewater, and with the kind of rain we had, I can only imagine,” Ricardo said. “So I said, ‘Suzyn, I’m on my way. I more or less know where he lives. I’ll figure out where he’s at and see what I can do.’”

Ricardo — who drives a Jeep — eventually found Sterling's car. Ricardo then drove Sterling home. Despite being less than a mile away from Sterling's house, the drive took an hour as the pair tried to find a safe route.

Sterling thanked both Waldman and Ricardo on Thursday. The trip turned out OK for Sterling, but he admitted it was a "harrowing" experience.

Yankees announcers called road game at Yankee Stadium

The Yankees were out of town Wednesday, but Sterling and the rest of the broadcasters were at Yankee Stadium to call the game. Broadcast teams aren't traveling to other cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of New York was hit hard by Hurricane Ida during the contest. Yankees play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay posted a picture from the stadium, which showed the outfield full of water.

Kay, who lives in Connecticut, stayed at Fordham University, his alma mater, Wednesday night.