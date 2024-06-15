Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Red Sox into game 2

New York Yankees (50-22, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (35-35, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (9-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Red Sox: Cooper Criswell (3-3, 4.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -167, Red Sox +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox leading the series 1-0.

Boston is 16-20 at home and 35-35 overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks fourth in the AL.

New York is 50-22 overall and 28-12 in road games. The Yankees have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .439.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 20 doubles, 10 triples and five home runs for the Red Sox. David Hamilton is 12-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has a .319 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 12 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs. Aaron Judge is 14-for-37 with four home runs and 16 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Yankees: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.