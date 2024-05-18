Yankees bring 1-0 series lead over White Sox into game 2

Chicago White Sox (14-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (31-15, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Brad Keller (0-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (4-1, 2.51 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -290, White Sox +235; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

New York has a 31-15 record overall and a 14-6 record in home games. The Yankees are 9-4 in games decided by one run.

Chicago is 4-17 in road games and 14-31 overall. The White Sox have gone 5-9 in games decided by one run.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 27 extra base hits (15 doubles and 12 home runs). Giancarlo Stanton is 13-for-41 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul DeJong leads Chicago with six home runs while slugging .450. Andrew Vaughn is 11-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .285 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .246 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

White Sox: Bryan Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.