Yankees bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

New York Yankees (28-15, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (24-17, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Marcus Stroman (2-2, 3.80 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (4-2, 3.89 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -117, Yankees -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 24-17 record overall and an 11-9 record at home. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .408.

New York has gone 15-9 on the road and 28-15 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .416 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has 11 doubles and 10 home runs for the Twins. Max Kepler is 14-for-33 with seven doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Volpe has six doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-35 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees: 8-2, .275 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.