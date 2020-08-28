Yankees' Brian Cashman gives injury updates on DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, and James Paxton

The Yankees enter Friday's five-game series with the Mets still decimated by injuries, but help could soon be on the way.

Speaking on a Zoom with @BAT1STA, GM Brian Cashman said, via Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, that DJ LeMahieu (thumb) could return as early as Sunday when the Yanks wrap up their series against the Mets with a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

Cashman added that Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) is at least a week away, and that James Paxton (forearm) is "a little far away."

As far as Aaron Judge goes, the expectation is that he will be placed back on the IL on Friday after aggravating the calf injury he had just recovered from.

In addition to LeMahieu, Stanton, Paxton, and Judge, the Yanks are currently without injured relievers Zack Britton and Luis Avilan and infielder Gleyber Torres.