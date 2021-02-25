Yankees' Brett Gardner on return: 'I was never shy about my desire to finish my career here'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Smith
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brett Gardner at Yankees spring training
Brett Gardner at Yankees spring training

The Yankees didn’t officially announce Brett Gardner’s new contract until this past Tuesday, but a return to pinstripes always seemed to be the most likely outcome for 37-year-old outfielder.

Gardner spoke to reporters on Thursday morning for the first time since signing his new deal, a one-year contract with player and club options for 2022.

And while he was told from the start of the offseason that it may take some time for things to work themselves out with the Yankees, he’s excited to now officially be back in the fold.

“I wouldn’t say a lot of exploring,” Gardner replied when asked about his free agency experience. “Obviously, it took a long time for things to get worked out and for me to officially return here and be a Yankee again, but I was hopeful the whole time and I was never shy about my desire to finish my career here, and obviously very, very excited that it all worked out.

“I was asked kind of from the get-go to be patient. Obviously, I was pretty patient and just excited to be back, excited to be part of this group of guys, and excited to get down here to Tampa and get spring training underway.”

Selected by the Yankees in the third round of the 2005 draft, Gardner has spent his entire career in pinstripes, making his major league debut in 2008. Since then, he’s established himself as a key part of the Yankees’ outfield, playing in 1,548 regular season games while earning an All-Star nod in 2015 and a Gold Glove the following season.

Now entering his 14th big league season, Gardner looks to continue being a leader for the rest of the clubhouse.

“It’s been along ride, for sure, but to be honest, it’s really flown by. It’s hard to believe that 13 years have gone by that quickly,” Gardner said. “I was just talking to one of our trainers, Mike Wickland. He was in the dugout just now and he was my trainer here when I played in the Florida State League in 2006, 15 years ago. So, I just told him it’s hard to believe that we’re both still here. Crazy how time flies.

“So, not necessarily the label as the longest tenured Yankee, but just as one of the leaders in that room, I take that very seriously. We’ve obviously got a great group of guys in that clubhouse, some guys that I really expect to take their games to new levels this year, and it’s going to be really fun to watch.”

One of those players that he expects to see a leap forward from is Clint Frazier, who Aaron Boone has said will likely be the team’s starting left fielder come Opening Day.

Gardner mentioned how he once had to fight for playing time as a younger player against the likes of veterans such as Melky Cabrera, Johnny Damon, Nick Swisher, and Bobby Abreu. Now that he’s in their shoes, he’s ready to do whatever it takes to help younger players like Frazier thrive, while staying ready for whenever his own chances come.

“The tables have turned and now, obviously, and I’m that veteran player and guys are fighting to get those at-bats,” Gardner said. “For me, I obviously knew kind of what the outfield picture looked like in coming back here and kind of knew what to expect coming in. Really just trying to embrace that role and come in with an open mind, and whatever the teams needs me to do to help out on a daily basis, I’ll be ready.”

Recommended Stories

  • Three Samford Players to watch against the Gators

    The Florida Gators will host the Samford Bulldogs at Florida Ballpark for a three-game weekend series starting Friday night. Samford comes into the series with a 3-1 record, but are coming off an 11-9 loss to Alabama State on Tuesday. Samford swept the UT Martin Skyhawks last weekend with lots of the production coming from their top players.

  • Yankees' Domingo German addresses domestic violence suspension in first public comments since 2019

    Yankees pitcher Domingo German spoke on Wednesday for the first time since serving a suspension for domestic violence.

  • Top Mets pitching prospect Matt Allan has been paired with Jacob deGrom: 'I've been pretty fortunate'

    Matt Allan has the stuff to pitch at the top of the Mets' rotation, perhaps as soon as 2023. And as he has been paired with Jacob deGrom at spring training.

  • Twins SS prospect Royce Lewis out for season with torn ACL

    Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis, considered the organization's top prospect, has a torn ACL in his right knee that will sideline him for the 2021 season.

  • Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua - what happens now as Fury frustration grows?

    Since Anthony Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev in December, boxing fans have been waiting in anticipation for news of the super fight they all want to see: Joshua vs Tyson Fury. There’s little doubt the 'Battle of the Brits' would be a huge sporting highlight well beyond the ring and capture the imagination in the UK. But, as with many proposed big fights, the pathway to the fight happening is far from easy. Here is where the two camps stand on the hugely anticipated, proposed mega bout. What has happened? Tyson Fury has expressed frustration that the mega-fight for the undisputed heavyweight crown with Anthony Joshua "is no further forward today than we were a year ago”. This in spite of the promoters on both sides having reported in January and February that a contract is going back and forth between the lawyers of the respective teams. The blockbuster fight between WBC champion Fury and IBF, WBO and WBA champion Joshua is set to be the richest fight ever between two Britons with the protagonists expected to earn £100 million each. A two-fight deal has been agreed between the pair with a 50/50 split for the first contest, and a 60/40 split for the winner/loser in a second encounter. At present, the Middle East, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, is the favoured location for the first fight, with the organisers aiming to have the second fight in the UK late in the year. What has Fury said? Fury, clearly frustrated at the contract dragging out, stressed in a video interview with ESPN, his paymasters in the USA, under promoter Bob Arum's Top Rank boxing company, that he will fight twice in 2021, regardless of whether the Joshua fight goes ahead. "I should have boxed [in December 2020], because I've been so inactive. I've been out for over a year. By the time I fight again, looking at maybe June if this Joshua fight happens, that will be a year and six months out of the ring, which is not ideal preparation for any super fight," explained the unbeaten 32-year-old. "They've had a full year to try and make this fight happen," Fury said. "Since the last [Deontay] Wilder fight, even before the Wilder fight, they were talking about a fight potentially between me and Joshua. They've had a full year to make something happen, and it hasn't happened as of yet. It is what it is. We're no further forward today than we were a year ago." What does Joshua think? Cryptically, that all contradicts a tweet by Joshua earlier this week in which the IBF, WBA and WBO champion appeared to give an update on the fight, saying: “Another positive meeting with 258 Management. They’ve informed me things are shaping up nicely. They will be sharing the update with Eddie [Hearn] and you’ll be hearing from me soon.” Joshua has also this week branded himself as 'the boss' in this fight, adding that a fight is being worked on for June this year. “They have been working in negotiations. They updated my promotional team about how things are going, they updated me. “It is getting close to things being normal. We’re working on a date for around June. So if Tyson is serious, which I think he is, he’ll know where to come and fight the boss. I’m ready. I’m really looking forward to competition – all I want to do is fight, fight, fight. I can’t wait to get back in the ring.” So what is going on? Major fights often take weeks, even months to complete. Arum, Fury's promoter, has said that matters were moving along, and told The Telegraph: ”that it is akin to two major companies merging". “The negotiations have been pleasant, it’s proceeding like every big fight does," explained Arum. "We made changes, they accept some, they send it back, back and forth. And all I can say is that the issues are gradually dwindling.” “That’s what you want to do in this type of situation, you want to diminish the number of issues. And now the number of issues is less than a handful, so I am very optimistic that this is gonna go over the line.” Will the fight be made? The Telegraph understands that the contract is moving forward towards finalisation, with the finer details being agreed, before the promoters tender the bids from territories aiming to host the fight. "The way [COVID-19] is at the moment, I don't think [negotiations] got much to do with the fighters. It's to do with the venue, date, place, site fees. It's to do with everything but the fight itself," said Fury. "If that fight doesn't happen this summer, it's got to happen sooner or later," added Fury. "But Top Rank has to give me two fights this year. I will fight two times on [Top Rank network partner] ESPN. I don't care who it is. If it's not Joshua, we're looking to fight in April or early May, and the end of the year. If it is Joshua, then June and the end of the year. Bang, bang. So, 2021 is looking bright."

  • Free agent safety Karl Joseph: Performance, market value and potential replacements

    A profile of Karl Joseph and his prospects for returning to the Cleveland Browns

  • Bill Polian: 68 percent of all first-round QBs fail

    Polian broke down the misses between 2009 and 2016

  • Report: Trade talks have slowed for Raiders QB Marcus Mariota due to contract incentives

    On the surface, Marcus Mariota's contract looks perfect for a team looking for a potential starter this coming season. So, reports that the Raiders were fielding a lot of calls from teams looking to acquire him in trade. But according to NFL ...

  • A's trade Dustin Fowler, former top prospect, to Pirates after DFA

    Could be a good reset for Dustin Fowler.

  • Report: Giants, Leonard Williams ‘aren’t close’ on new deal

    The New York Giants and Leonard Williams "aren't close" on a new contract and it doesn't sound like a hometown discount will be offered.

  • Report: Panthers ‘have gotten some calls’ on Teddy Bridgewater, talks stalled

    Rapoport also says the Panthers have gotten calls about Bridgewater but those talks are now "stuck," as is everything else on the quarterback landscape.

  • Steve Kerr shows how Draymond Green 'ties it all together' for Warriors

    Wednesday's win was Draymond at his best.

  • NBA star Russell Westbrook to open middle and high schools in Los Angeles

    Russell Westbrook has dedicated himself to excellence on the basketball court and in doing so, has reaped many blessings. Now he wants to follow in the footsteps of other current and former NBA stars like Alonzo Mourning, Jalen Rose, and LeBron James by extending those blessings to those coming after him. As reported by People, Westbrook will follow in the footsteps of the legendary players by also establishing a school in his name.

  • Chris Kreider's hat trick not enough in Rangers' 4-3 loss to Flyers

    The Rangers fell to the Flyers on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

  • Knicks' Obi Toppin on Julius Randle's mentorship: 'I’m getting to learn behind an All-Star'

    Obi Toppin’s stat line through his first 22 games as a pro may not be as impressive as some other NBA rookies, but the eighth overall pick from this year’s draft is very appreciative of being able to build his game while learning from All-Star Julius Randle.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why prosecutors are absolutely essential at parole hearings

    George Gascón's removal of deputy DAs from parole hearings ignores the fact that no one knows the details of the crime in question better than a prosecutor.

  • Jordan Poole puts up another big game for G League Warriors in bubble

    Jordan Poole put together another big offensive game for Santa Cruz on Tuesday.

  • So just how much is Rafael Devers worth, anyway? Red Sox star has an idea

    After watching young stars Ronald Acuna and Fernando Tatis sign lucrative contract extensions, Rafael Devers is eyeing his own big payday, writes John Tomase.

  • The Rich Are Costing Social Security Billions a Year

    Social Security is expected to deplete its $2.9 trillion reserve fund by 2035. Now, many people see the rich as a source of potential tax revenue for the program.

  • Sarah Hyland Dyed Her Hair Red for Spring

    Colorist Nikki Lee says she's been wanting to change up her color for a while, and this coppery shade turned out perfectly.